Wing Finance (WING) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.30 or 0.00032874 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $44.43 million and $7.33 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,210,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

