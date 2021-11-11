Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Mark L. Wilson Sells 3,762 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $973,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Winmark stock opened at $249.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.81. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $165.82 and a 12 month high of $276.52. The stock has a market cap of $903.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter worth $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

