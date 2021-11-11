Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $180.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.71. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,675 shares of company stock worth $33,298,639. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Seagen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

