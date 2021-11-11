Woodline Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) by 383.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $996,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ML. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

MoneyLion stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

MoneyLion Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

