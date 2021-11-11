Woodline Partners LP Buys New Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 133,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

