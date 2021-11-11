Woodline Partners LP Buys New Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,689,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $14,221,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $11,706,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $9,752,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $9,755,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

