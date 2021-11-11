Woodline Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,334 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

