Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.21% of SkyWater Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

