Woodline Partners LP Takes $3.57 Million Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.43% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock worth $2,835,233. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $840.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.41. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

