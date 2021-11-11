Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Woodward comprises approximately 10.0% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned approximately 3.24% of Woodward worth $253,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.89. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,859. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

