Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,952,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,262,000. State Street Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

WPC opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

