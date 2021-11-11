Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 215.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

