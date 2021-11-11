Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 86,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.27.

NYSE FLT opened at $243.76 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.69 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

