Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,940 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $222.34 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.20 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day moving average of $224.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.