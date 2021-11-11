Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53,141 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $646.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.84 and a 1-year high of $690.97. The company has a market cap of $286.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $624.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

