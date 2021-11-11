Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 15,651 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 71.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,241,000 after purchasing an additional 178,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,958 shares of company stock valued at $23,899,023. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $281.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.53 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.90.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

