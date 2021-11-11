Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 233,146 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 233,146 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a market cap of $256.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

