Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.2% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

