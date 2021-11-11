WPP (LON:WPP) PT Set at GBX 1,190 by UBS Group

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.17).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,107 ($14.46). 4,769,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 996.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 983.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company has a market cap of £13.05 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 715.21 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,108.72 ($14.49).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.