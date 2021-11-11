Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) 1-Day Volume Hits $982.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $254,357.07 and $982.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $748.11 or 0.01148093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00226448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00092297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.