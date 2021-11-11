Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS.

WYNN traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $92.02. 8,656,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,834. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

