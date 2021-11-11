Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $124.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

