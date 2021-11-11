Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

Get Xometry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 422,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.