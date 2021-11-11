XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 15,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 31.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

