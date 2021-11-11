XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. 292,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,446. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $1,950,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,210 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPEL stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of XPEL worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

