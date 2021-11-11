XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 241.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,490 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of XPeng worth $22,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in XPeng by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in XPeng by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 183,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

XPeng stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 8.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

