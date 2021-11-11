Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 15,275 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 377.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,433. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

