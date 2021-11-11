Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.69. 119,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $169.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.