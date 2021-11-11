Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,840 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after purchasing an additional 865,756 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 81,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,463,107. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

