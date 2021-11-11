Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 621.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Newmont by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,228,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,606,000 after purchasing an additional 202,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.92. 140,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

