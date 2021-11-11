Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.79 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $67.09. 57,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

