Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.18 Million Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,648. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

