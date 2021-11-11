Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $8.38. Yalla Group shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 28,860 shares traded.
The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 2.26.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
