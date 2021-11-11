Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $8.38. Yalla Group shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 28,860 shares traded.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

