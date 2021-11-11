YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Tops $9.85 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. YAM V3 has a market cap of $9.85 million and $6.57 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00225852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00092287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars.

