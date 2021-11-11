Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard Buys 20,000 Shares

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

YRI stock opened at C$5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 31.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.23%.

YRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.09.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

