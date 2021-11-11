YENTEN (YTN) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $105,880.69 and $6.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,546.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.99 or 0.07182451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.28 or 0.00393950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.80 or 0.01034603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00087568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.25 or 0.00407848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00276721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00231171 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

