Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,373. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

