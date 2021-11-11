Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

FNKO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 523,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,322,273 in the last 90 days. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.