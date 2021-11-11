Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to post $54.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $233.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,148. The company has a market capitalization of $830.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

