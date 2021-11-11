Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post sales of $4.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

NYSE:KSS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.92. 8,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,856. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,026,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

