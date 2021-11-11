Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.10. Masimo posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 16,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $286.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $296.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.35.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

