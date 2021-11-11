Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NMG stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

