Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.43.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

