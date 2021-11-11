Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.02). Rayonier posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after buying an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after purchasing an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 415,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 99.08%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

