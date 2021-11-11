Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

RM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,787 shares of company stock worth $2,576,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

