Zacks: Analysts Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 64,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,304. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

