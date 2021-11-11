Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $133.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.01 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $497.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.70 million to $499.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $558.79 million, with estimates ranging from $543.30 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 542,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,960. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after purchasing an additional 534,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

