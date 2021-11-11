Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 242.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

