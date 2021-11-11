Zacks: Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings per share of ($1.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.12). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

TPTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $43.22. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.80. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.