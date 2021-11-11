Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $17.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $17.80 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,137. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

